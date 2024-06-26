Fanatics debuts Minnesota Wild jerseys for the 2024-25 season

Days after the 2023-24 season wrapped up in the National Hockey League, new jerseys for the upcoming season have been released for all league teams.

The new jerseys were created by Fanatics, which has a ten-season deal with the NHL to be the official outfitter of on-ice uniforms. While Fanatics has designed and manufactured performance and training apparel for the league, this season will mark the first time Fanatics-branded and designed NHL player uniforms will be worn by players during games.

Courtesy: Fanatics

“NHL uniforms are considered by many to be the best in sports, and the history, tradition and respect that goes with our NHL sweaters is paramount to both the NHL and Fanatics,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “Fanatics listened to our players and Clubs and preserved the quality, performance, and design of our uniforms to serve our world-class athletes.”

Fans shouldn’t expect any “wild” changes to Minnesota’s uniforms next season, nor the fanbase of other franchises. The base construction will remain similar to the current jersey standard, but new features have been implemented in subtle ways:

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve has been added to enhance uniform durability.

New shoulder fabrics have replaced the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey.

A new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey, which includes a special hologram finish.

Courtesy: Fanatics Courtesy: Fanatics Courtesy: Fanatics Courtesy: Fanatics Courtesy: Fanatics

For fans looking to get authentic and replica jerseys, Fanatics said they have elevated and enhanced the retailer’s portfolio of options. For the first time in a decade, fans can now purchase the authentic on-ice jersey, the identical jersey worn by their favorite teams.

Fans also now have the opportunity to purchase jerseys in four distinct categories: Authentic Pro, Premium (equivalent to the highest level of retail jersey that exists now), Breakaway (the existing Fanatics fan jersey), and a new retail version of the Practice jersey. Retailers will begin selling the new jerseys near the start of the new NHL season in September.