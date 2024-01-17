Family of Andover airman killed in Osprey crash fundraising for a scholarship in his honor

The family of Maj. Jeffrey Hoernemann, one of eight airmen killed in an Osprey crash off the southern coast of Japan in November, is working to create a scholarship in his honor.

According to the GoFundMe, the scholarship will be for those interested in aviation, engineering and/or education — fields that were important to Hoernemann.

“Jeff loved the Air Force,” his family said in the GoFundMe. “He loved to fly the Osprey. It was truly his passion. More than anything, he loved his family and friends unconditionally, spoiled his pets like crazy, and easily found the good in everyone. Always quick with a clever ‘dad joke;’ smiling and ready with a hug: humble and passionate beyond measure, every encounter with Jeff left you feeling better. To the world he was someone, but to us, he was our world. We miss him and love him with all of our hearts.”

Hoernemann was listed by the Air Force as a CV-22 instructor pilot and an officer in charge of training. He was assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base in Japan.

The other airmen who were killed in the crash were identified as: