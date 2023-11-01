False alarm draws heavy police presence to 3M in western Wisconsin

Nobody was hurt after an active shooter alarm went off at a 3M facility in western Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Cumberland, located around 35 miles east of St. Croix Falls, were called to the 3M facility just before 12:50 p.m. after dispatchers were notified of the alarm.

Cumberland Police Chief Heather Wolfe says most of the plant’s employees had already evacuated by the time officers arrived but police searched the building and brought several employees who were hiding inside to safety. After the search was finished and no threat was found, law enforcement determined it was a false alarm.

Police are now investigating how the alarm was activated.

Additionally, the nearby elementary school in Cumberland was put on lockdown while the incident played out, and at least seven other law enforcement agencies also responded to help Cumberland police, as did multiple ambulances.

“Although this is an unsettling situation for everyone involved, it is a great learning experience and a great example of teamwork,” Wolfe said in a statement.

A spokesperson for 3M told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that police assured the company that the facility is secure and employees aren’t in any danger, adding, “3M is committed to the safety and health of all our employees and their well-being is our number one priority.”