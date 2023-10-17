Fall travel numbers expected to peak this week at MSP

You should expect long lines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) this week.

According to airport officials, its peak week of fall travel happens during the Minnesota Educators Association, also known as MEA, break. This year, that happens on Oct. 19 and 20.

Airport officials add they expect the number of passengers to approach, or surpass, daily post-pandemic passenger records over the next week.

The two busiest days at the airport are expected to be Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 19, with up to 46,000 people expected to go through security.

There are currently 460 flights scheduled to leave MSP this Thursday.

Officials at MSP provided the following tips to help you with traveling this week, as well as tips from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for those of you who are traveling with children: