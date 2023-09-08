Fall Out Boy tour to stop in Minneapolis

Fall Out Boy is coming to Minneapolis in 2024.

The So Much For (2our) Dust tour is scheduled to make an appearance at Target Center on April 6, 2024.

While on tour, Fall Out Boy will be joined by Jimmy Eat World as special guests on all concert dates, while The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the band on select dates throughout the tour, which is a continuation of last year’s event, the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour.

The So Much For (2our) Dust tour kicks off in Portland, Ore. on Feb. 28, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. on Fall Out Boy’s website.