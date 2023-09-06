Fall colors starting to emerge in northwest Minnesota

The fall colors are starting to appear in the extreme northwestern parts of Minnesota, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Colors are currently most present at Maplewood State Park, Red River State Recreation Area, Moose Lake State Park, Itasca State Park, Old Mill State Park, and Lake Bronson State Park, officials say. In those areas, the leaves are at 10-25% peak color.

Use the DNR’s fall color finder to see where fall colors are most vibrant near you.

DNR officials are expected to discuss what to expect for this year’s colors during a virtual news conference on Thursday, as well as tips for experiencing fall colors in state parks, recreation areas and trails and how to share their own fall color experiences online.

To compare fall colors in Minnesota over the past three years, CLICK HERE. You can also find the typical best time to see fall colors across the state by CLICKING HERE.