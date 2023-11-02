Fairview Health Services to lay off roughly 250 staff, citing ‘tremendous pressures’
Fairview Health Services will lay off around 250 workers over the next several weeks in response to financial constraints, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The layoffs come just a few months after Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health dropped talks of a merger and as the University of Minnesota is exploring other options for its teaching hospitals when its partnership with Fairview ends in 2026.
Most of the cuts will affect part-time employees, Fairview spokesperson Aimee Jordan told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. The health care provider expects the layoffs to “generally” be finalized by the end of the year.
Jordan did not say whether laid-off employees will receive severance pay. Rather, she said the health care system is offering job-seeking assistance and training for other open positions within the company.
Jordan also emphasized that the layoffs make up less than 1% of the company’s total workforce and are not anticipated to affect operations.
Fairview added the following statement:
“Fairview continues to take thoughtful, deliberate steps to strengthen our organization and ensure that we can operate sustainably in a health care environment that is facing tremendous pressures. An important and necessary part of this work is aligning our workforce to evolving strategic priorities, all while addressing the demands of inflation, including increasing labor costs, and payer reimbursements that do keep pace with inflation. As we evaluate operations, prioritize our patients and support the team members who care for them, we must evolve as a team. Today’s announcement of changes across our organization is a difficult but necessary step in building a strong and sustainable future for Fairview.”Fairview Health Services