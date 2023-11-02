Extreme drought levels now cover less than 1% of Minnesota, Wisconsin

Precipitation which fell across the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past week has continued to improve the dry conditions which have persisted throughout the year.

The report released Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme drought is now down to less than 1% in both of the states, with Minnesota seeing 0.25% and Wisconsin at 0.26%. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, those percentages were at 1.13% and 3.04%, respectively, last week.

Although the report is released Thursday morning, keep in mind that any precipitation which fell after 7 a.m. Tuesday – including that day’s snowfall – isn’t included in the data that was released.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says Sept. 1, nearly 10″ of water – both rain and snowfall – has fallen in the region, which is nearly 5″ above normal from Sept. 1 though Nov. 2. Barlow adds the area has seen just over 27″ of water since Jan. 1, 2023, which is only 1.5″ below normal.

Most of the Twin Cities metro is in the abnormally dry level, with parts of northern and central Anoka County still experiencing a moderate drought. The far eastern part of Washington County is the only place in the metro not experiencing a drought.

Areas in Minnesota experiencing extreme drought lie along the state border with Iowa in Fillmore and Mower Counties. In Wisconsin, that level of dryness is found in Crawford and Grant Counties in the extreme southwest corner of the state.

In Wisconsin, more than 33.6% of the state isn’t experiencing any kind of drought condition. Out of the 66.36% still having some kind of abnormally dry conditions, 33.99% is in a moderate drought and 15.95% is in a severe drought.

Most of the counties bordering Minnesota have either moderate or abnormally dry levels, or no drought at all.

The next chance for any kind of precipitation is rain on Sunday afternoon and evening, as well as part of Monday.

