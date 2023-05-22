Extra patrols now out for Click It or Ticket campaign in Minnesota, Wisconsin

The Click It or Ticket campaign is now underway in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Extra seat belt patrols come as summer travel picks up and will be out through Sunday, June 4.

Authorities with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say last year, 87 people died and more than 1,200 were seriously injured in crashes while not wearing seatbelts.

A ticket for not wearing your seatbelt in Minnesota can cost more than $100.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers that passengers can be cited for not wearing their safety belt, and penalties are higher for unrestrained children. In addition, the agency says 87.4% of Wisconsin drivers wear seat belts, however, that percentage has dropped in recent years.