Extra law enforcement presence at Hudson High School Thursday after Wednesday night threat

There was an extra law enforcement presence at Hudson High School on Thursday after the district received a threat Wednesday night, according to an email sent out to families.

Hudson School District was contacted by law enforcement and the FBI at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a potential threat to the high school.

The district said that law enforcement interviewed people involved and their families and determined that the threat wasn’t credible. However, district officials said that in light of the shooting in Mt. Horeb on Wednesday, there was an additional law enforcement presence at the high school on Thursday to exercise “extreme caution.”

In Mt. Horeb, police shot and killed a student outside the middle school after getting a report of someone with a weapon. Authorities said the student was an active shooter but added that he never got inside the building and nobody else was hurt.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of critical importance,” the district said in the email. “We want everyone in our schools to be safe and feel safe. We will follow our crisis response procedures and provide additional supervision and security throughout the remainder of the week.”