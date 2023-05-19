Executive director of Minnesota’s Board of Nursing resigns

The Minnesota Board of Nursing will soon begin its search for a new executive director.

During Thursday’s meeting, board members accepted the resignation of Kimberly Miller. The meeting was an emergency open special meeting to consider ending Miller’s appointment.

Miller’s resignation is effective starting June 1, 2023, however, in her resignation letter that was read aloud during the meeting, she requested all of her accrued paid leave hours be used between now and that date.

In her letter, she wrote that she wasn’t able to address allegations of a toxic work environment, among other items, because she never received any kind of report regarding the allegations.

Two senior staff members will be leading the team until an interim executive director is appointed.

The emergency meeting immediately ended after the letter was read during an open session.