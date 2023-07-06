Ex-Virginia officer acquitted of assault no longer working at MPD

The Minneapolis Police Department no longer employs a man who was previously charged but acquitted of assault while working at a department in Virginia.

The city of Minneapolis confirmed Thursday that Tyler Timberlake’s last day at the Minneapolis Police Department was Wednesday. He joined MPD on Jan. 9.

After social justice activists learned of his hiring this spring, they demanded he be fired. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in April that he was “extremely concerned about what I have just learned pertaining to the hiring of this individual.”

Timberlake, a former Fairfax County, Virginia, police officer, was charged with assault for using a stun gun and kneeling on an unarmed Black man days after George Floyd’s murder. However, a jury ultimately acquitted him in March 2022.

After the backlash, O’Hara said he directed an investigation to be conducted regarding Timberlake’s hiring. As of last month, the city confirmed that was still ongoing.

While a spokesperson for Minneapolis confirmed Timberlake’s departure, the city didn’t specify if he was fired or quit, noting that’s not public data under state law.