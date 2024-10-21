Ex-University of St. Thomas athlete acquitted of charge stemming from rape allegation

A man charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident back in 2022 at an ‘initiation party’ has been found not guilty.

Court records show Jack Samuel Osborne, 25, was acquitted of the sole charge on Friday following a jury trial last week in Ramsey County.

Osborne was a member of the track and field team at the University of St. Thomas until the spring of 2020 but graduated in May of 2022. The complaint alleged he sexually assaulted a first-year student at a local university on March 7, 2022.

The charging documents state that the victim told police she’d gone to an “initiation party” for the track team on the night of March 5, 2022. There, senior team members made alcoholic drinks and served them to others, including the victim. At around 9 p.m. that night, the victim said she and her teammates went to an off-campus party at a men’s track team member’s home, and at that point, she already felt “highly intoxicated” and was throwing up.

At one point, the victim said she blacked out, then woke up and found Osborne having sex with her before blacking out again, according to court records.

The complaint notes that another teammate eventually came into the room and asked what was going on, and Osborne then left the room. The captains then took the victim back to her dorm before she went to a hospital and underwent a sexual assault examination the following day.

Court documents state that another track team member identified the person who’d raped the victim as Osborne and said it happened in Osborne’s bedroom. The team member who came into the room and asked what was going on later said she didn’t know what was happening until a guy approached her and told her to check on a girl who looked sad.

A captain of the track team said she helped the victim get to a car because she wasn’t able to walk and she was “distraught, crying and ‘very intoxicated.’”

One of the men who lived at the home told police he and his roommates had some guys over to their house that night, and others then started showing up, turning it into a larger party. The man described Osborne as an “intoxicated college male” and said Osborne had gone to a bar for around an hour that night, then returned more intoxicated than normal.

The complaint states that when Osborne was arrested, he declined to talk to police, then underwent a sexual assault suspect examination in accordance with a police warrant. The results of that test showed that a major DNA profile obtained from Osborne’s bedroom matched the victim’s exam results to the degree that it “would not be expected to occur more than once among unrelated individuals in the world population.”