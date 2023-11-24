European Christmas Market returns Friday to Union Depot

This year marks the tenth year of the European Christmas Market at St. Paul’s Union Depot.

Events kick off on Friday, Nov. 24, and will last for three consecutive days throughout four weeks.

One of the new attractions this year includes a market area called Santa’s Village, which will have twinkling lights, additional vendors, craft stations, Santa’s Post Office and a holiday ride.

In addition to vendors selling items such as German and Scandinavian handicrafts and Danish pancake balls and almond rice pudding, for shoppers, there will be food items such as Bavarian cinnamon roasted Nuts and Polish Pierogi. Performances from folklore dance groups, carolers and holiday choirs will also be featured at a gazebo stage. Kids will have an opportunity to write letters to Santa and meet sled dogs.

On Fridays, the market will be open from 4-9 p.m., while on Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday hours will be from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., except on Dec. 19, when it will be open until 8 p.m.