Eureka Township fire destroys pole barn
Firefighters from the Lakeville and New Market Fire Departments responded to a pole barn fire Sunday afternoon in Eureka Township.
When first responders arrived, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from the two departments used a total of four engines and three water tankers to battle the blaze.
Lakeville Assistant Fire Chief Todd Sellner said that water needed to be trucked to the scene due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Officials say that the pole barn and machinery inside are a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.