Eric Clapton coming to Xcel Energy Center in September

Rock guitarist Eric Clapton is coming to St. Paul during his latest tour.

Clapton is scheduled to visit Xcel Energy Center as part of his North American tour on Sept. 14. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and features special guest Jimmie Vaughan.

This is a limited series tour, with the only other stops in Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis and Denver.

Clapton’s last concert in the Twin Cities was nearly 14 years ago.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 31 on Ticketmaster.