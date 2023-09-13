EPA awards $4M grant to Minneapolis for redeveloping self-hauling waste centers

The City of Minneapolis has been chosen as the recipient of a grant that will bring $4 million to the North Minneapolis Transfer Station revitalization project.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the city the funding through the Investing in America through the Bipartisan Law Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant.

The $4 million will go toward redeveloping the North Transfer Station into “a new residential self-haul resource recovery and waste disposal site” as well as increasing recycling capacity and equity.

The EPA said the project is expected to increase self-haul transactions by 25% at the south transfer station and lead to a 60% diversion rate of materials from landfills.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided the largest EPA investment in recycling in 30 years to support National Recycling Strategy implementation and build a circular economy for all, according to the release from the EPA.

The fact sheet on the grant can be found below.