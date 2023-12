An overnight fire at a downtown Minneapolis encampment has left at least one person injured.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of one person being loaded onto an ambulance around 1 a.m. near Glenwood Avenue and 12th Street North, and flames could be seen by the railroad tracks.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to fire officials for additional details and will continue to update this article as information becomes available.