Empire becomes Minnesota’s newest city after township board swears in new leadership

Wednesday is the first full day of city government for Empire, after the township board held its final meeting Tuesday night to swear in the newly elected city council and mayor.

Empire is located in Dakota County between Rosemount and Farmington.

Local leaders say that incorporating to become a city will help with infrastructure investments and long-term planning.

The local government will be made of five people, including a mayor and city council. That is an increase from the three-person board that governed the former Township.

In addition, elections will be held in November instead of March.

City of Empire, Minn.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the incorporation.