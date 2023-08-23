Emma Kuball of Waterville crowned 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Princess Kay of the Milky Way to be crowned Wednesday night

The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Emma Kuball of Waterville rose to the top among nine other finalists. Last year’s Princess Kay, Rachel Rynda, laid the tiara on her head.

“It was so many emotions. It was just a dream come true. I still am in shock that it’s even happening,” Kuball, 19, said after her coronation.

Over the next year, Kuball, an agriculture major at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, will serve as the official ambassador for Minnesota’s 1,850 dairy farmers.

“I’m really looking forward to connecting with consumers and educating students about the qualities of dairy and how healthy and good it is for them,” she said.

Up next, Kuball will have the distinction of having her likeness carved into a 90-pound block of butter.