Emerald ash borer now found in all but one Wisconsin county

State officials in Wisconsin are reporting the presence of emerald ash borer in two more counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said emerald ash borer (EAB) was recently found in Washburn and Taylor counties.

The discovery means Burnett County is now the only Wisconsin county that hasn’t detected the invasive species since the insect was initially discovered within the state in 2008.

A spokesperson for the DNR said officials collected larvae samples in Springbrook and Medford, and a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) identifier labeled the larvae as EAB.

