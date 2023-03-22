Emerald Ash Borer found in Faribault County, emergency quarantine of firewood now in effect

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says emerald ash borer has been found for the first time in Faribault County, causing an emergency quarantine in the county limiting the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

According to the agency, an infestation of the insect was found at a rest area off of westbound I-90 near Blue Earth while they did a visual survey.

Larvae were collected, federal officials confirmed they were emerald ash borer.

Faribault is the 40th Minnesota county to have the invasive species detected within its borders since 2009. Residents there are invited to attend a virtual informational meeting on Thursday, April 13 from 10-11 a.m. to learn more about the insect, as well as have their questions answered. CLICK HERE to register for the event.

In addition, you will be able to give in put on a proposal to add the county’s current emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. Comments on the proposal can be submitted through May 5. CLICK HERE to find the proposal.