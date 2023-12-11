Emerald ash borer confirmed in Morrison County

State agricultural officials say an invasive insect has been found in Morrison County.

The county is the 46th in Minnesota where emerald ash borer has now been confirmed, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

MDA says the infestation was reported at a campground in Genola, and the agency’s staff later found larvae there and near Little Falls.

The insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the parts of the tree that move nutrients up and down the trunk.

Because of the discovery, MDA has enacted an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of wood and ash material out of the area to limit the ash borer’s spread.

The MDA said a virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals is set for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Those who wish to attend can register here.

The public can also give input on the proposal to add Morrison County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The proposed quarantine language can be found here.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting Kimberly Cremers at kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us.

General information on EAB can be found here.