Elliot Park neighborhood shooting leaves woman injured

Authorities say an early morning shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 31 has left a woman injured.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called around 4:33 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the area of South 10th Street and Park Avenue in the city’s Elliot Park neighborhood.

Minneapolis police say a woman in her 30s was found injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, however, they add officers had to perform life-saving measures until they were relieved by emergency medical services.

The injured female was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and her condition hasn’t been provided.

The area was then secured by officers. Shortly after, forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division arrived and began collecting evidence. As of this publishing there have been no arrests.

No word on what led up to the shooting, and police haven’t said if they have a potential suspect.