Elk River’s Marcus Cinema to permanently close Tuesday

The final credits will roll at the Marcus Cinema in Elk River on Tuesday.

According to Marcus Cinema, the company says the final day of business for the theater will be April 18.

The company says it decided to close the theater after “a thoughtful and careful business review process.”

Marcus Cinema added it “enjoyed being part of this community over the years and have appreciated the support of our guests.”

Other theaters owned by Marcus Cinema can be found in Duluth, Hastings, Hermantown, Oakdale, Waite Park, Rochester, Rosemount and Shakopee.