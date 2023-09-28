Elk River crash severely injures 1

A 51-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Sherburne County.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Ford Fusion was driving east on Highway 10 in Elk River around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday when it turned left onto 185th Avenue and collided head-on with a Chevy Impala headed west on Highway 10.

The driver of the Chevy Impala, identified as a 51-year-old Becker man, is in Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The report states that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A passenger in the Impala was also brought to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Fusion was uninjured, according to the State Patrol.