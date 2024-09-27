Electric scooter driver killed after driving in the wrong lane of traffic

The Richfield Police Department says a man was killed Thursday after driving an electric scooter in the wrong lane of traffic.

The crash occurred at 5:44 p.m., according to police, on Nicollet Avenue near I-494.

Police said an electric scooter, driven by 34-year-old Benjamin Nyman Walker of Minneapolis, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Nicollet Avenue.

Walker was reportedly weaving through traffic when he was struck by a southbound Jeep Wrangler.

Despite life-saving measures being performed, Walker died at the scene.

An investigation is still ongoing into the crash.