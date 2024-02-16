Electric, hybrid vehicle owners in Wisconsin to get stickers in effort to protect first responders

Electric vehicle owners in Wisconsin will soon begin receiving EV stickers from the government in accordance with new legislation.

The motor vehicle division of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is starting to send orange and black EV hybrid stickers to owners of electric and hybrid vehicles, as required by a 2023 law.

The law was passed in order to protect the safety of first responders when arriving at emergency situations.

Workers will be able to identify the vehicle as one that has electric components by the sticker, which will need to be put on the upper right corner of each plate in standard-sized plates, as shown below.

Wisconsin has around 146,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on the road as of 2023, according to the Wisconsin State Legislature.

All EV vehicle owners should receive their sticker by June of 2024, according to the legislature. New EV or hybrid car owners will receive a sticker with their new plates starting this summer.

For more information and to read the full law, CLICK HERE.