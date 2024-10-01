Electric charging stations coming to Kwik Trip stations

A major gas station chain in the Midwest will soon have an option for electric vehicles to “fuel up” at their location.

Kwik Trip has announced several of its Midwest stations will begin to provide direct current fast chargers at their gas stations.

The stations are part of the company’s new program, “Kwik Charge.” The program will allow electric vehicles of all varieties to park at the charging stations, whether they need to use a Combined Charging Standard connector or the North American Charging Standard.

“At Kwik Trip our goal is to take care of all our guests,” CEO and President of Kwik Trip Scott Zietlow said. “We are pleased to offer the Kwik Charge program to our guests who drive EVs. They will not only be able to charge their vehicle but can take advantage of all our quality offerings inside our stores.”