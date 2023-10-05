Edina Public Schools to host community safety meeting Thursday

A panel discussion on safety with Edina school, city, fire and police officials is set for Thursday evening.

A letter sent to student parents and guardians said the panel discussion will start at 6 p.m. inside Edina High School’s Fick Auditorium.

Edina city officials set to be part of the panel include Mayor James Hovland, City Manager Scott Neal, Police Chief Todd Milburn and Fire Chief Andrew Slama.

Scheduled panelists from Edina Public Schools will include Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, Director of Media and Technology Services Natasha Monsaas-Daly, Director of Student Support Services Jody Remsing, Director of Marketing and Communications Daphne Edwards.

A recording of the meeting will be distributed afterward.

Attendees are asked to fill out this form ahead of the event.