Edina police ask for help finding missing vulnerable adult

Authorities in Edina are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

Edina police say 34-year-old Dominique Vardon Curry was last seen walking away from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital on Wednesday morning, and authorities fear he may be in danger.

He’s described as being 5-foot-2 and around 130 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue basketball shorts, a black T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Curry or has information on where he might be is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.