Eden Prairie woman pleads guilty to embezzling over $1M from employer

An Eden Prairie woman pleaded guilty this week to embezzling over $1 million from her employer.

Fifty-one-year-old Monica Svobodny pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show Svobodny worked as a supply chain and engineering manager at an Edina-based furniture manufacturing company.

The spokesperson added that Svobodny used her position to access funds, embezzle them and use them for her own benefit. She would then leave unauthorized credit card expenses as “pending” for accounting purposes.

Svobodny used company cards to transfer funds to herself via PayPal for personal expenses more than 300 times, according to court records.

Court records indicate Svobodny used the embezzled money to cover expenses like designer clothing, spa services and luxury hotel stays.

In total, prosecutors say Svobodny embezzled over $1,137,000 during a period of seven years.