Eden Prairie police trying to identify bank robbery suspect

Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man they say robbed a bank in Eden Prairie last week.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says the man, pictured above, walked into Old National Bank on Prairie Center Drive at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday and robbed the place. No weapon was seen or implied, police added.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any other information that could help police find him is asked to call the department at 952-949-6200.

Police noted that the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund is offering a reward for information that leads to his arrest.