Eden Prairie police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Police in Eden Prairie are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The department says a man went into the Eden Prairie Walmart just before 11 a.m. Monday and implied he had a weapon, although none was seen.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call police at 952-949-6200 and reference case No. 23-025264.

The department added that the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund offers rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction.