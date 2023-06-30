Eden Prairie media company files for bankruptcy
An Eden Prairie media company filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, according to court documents.
Documents show iMedia Brands has accumulated at least 1,000 creditors, to which they are liable for between $100 million and $500 million. The Chapter 11 filing shows that iMedia Brands is in debt for over $370 million, while their assets total just over $270 million.
iMedia Brands’ website says they represent companies like Christopher and Banks and J.W. Hulme.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out iMedia Brands for a comment.