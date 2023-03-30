Eden Prairie martial arts instructor sentenced to 4 years for sexually abusing minor

An Eden Prairie martial arts instructor was sentenced Tuesday to four years in St. Cloud prison after being convicted on one count of first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to court documents, Hyobin Lee, 33, has credit for 18 days served. Lee was originally charged with two counts of first-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct but was only convicted on one count. He was acquitted on the second count.

As previously reported, Eden Prairie police found out about the sexual abuse through a mandated reporter.

RELATED: Martial arts instructor charged with criminal sexual conduct

During an interview with officials, the victim said she was involved in Tae Kwon Do at the studio Lee taught martial arts at.

In 2018, Lee had sex with the victim on multiple occasions when she was 15, court documents said.

Later that year, the victim cut off contact with Lee and started to attend a different martial arts studio.