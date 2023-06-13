Eden Prairie Fire Department extinguishes overnight fire

The Eden Prairie Fire Department announced that crews put out a fire that started around midnight Tuesday on Broadmoore Dr.

The back of the building was burned, and a person was sent to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department was assisted by the Edina, Bloomington, St. Louis Park, Excelsior, Minnetonka and Hopkins Fire Departments and was given utilities by Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy.