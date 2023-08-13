Ed Sheeran stops at LEGO Store in Mall of America ahead of Saturday’s concert

Ed Sheeran, the Grammy Award-winning English artist behind hits such as “Shape of You”, “Bad Habits” and “Thinking Out Loud” made a special appearance at Mall of America’s Lego Store Saturday,

Sheehan was seen helping other LEGO Store employees at the register and building minifigures with kids.

The singer made the stop right before his scheduled performance at US Bank Stadium for his +–=÷× Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour).

Ed Sheeran also played his song “Lego House” outside of the store entrance.