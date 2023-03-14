Ecolab invests $2M in shared green space

Ecolab Incorporated, the St. Paul-based Fortune 500 company, announced a $2 million investment on Monday to convert a sidewalk and concrete area into a community green space.

Several City of St. Paul departments and Ecolab share the over 26,000 square foot area. They are now working together to craft a proposal to change the space to an open, green space, according to a press release.

The green space will focus on planting trees, native landscaping, and installing pedestrian benches. Natural features will define the reimagined space, said Ecolab in a statement.

“Since our 1923 origins in the basement of the nearby Endicott Building, Ecolab has been a proud member of the Saint Paul community,” said Christophe Beck, Ecolab chairman and chief executive officer.

“For a century now, the growth and success of our City and Ecolab have been entwined,” said Melvin Carter, Mayor of Saint Paul. “I congratulate the company on reaching an impressive milestone and am proud to support a plan that creates a new, open space for all of us to enjoy.”

The first phase of what Ecolab calls the “beautification project” will be managed by Ecolab over the course of several months. The City of St. paul will oversee the second phase, which is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.