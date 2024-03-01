Eastside Checkerboard Pizza owner charged with arson for August fire

Prosecutors have charged a St. Paul business owner with starting a fire that damaged his bar and pizza shop.

Tou Mo Cha, 55, is facing one count of second-degree arson in connection to the Aug. 9 fire.

Firefighters were called to fires at two businesses across the street from each other just hours apart that day.

The first one was reported at around 6:15 a.m. at 52 Market and Trading, which is located at the corner of Arcade Street and Jenks Avenue. The store had significant damage, according to firefighters.

Then, at around 1:30 p.m., crews were called to Eastside Checkerboard Pizza, just across Jenks Avenue. Firefighters were able to save the building but damage was estimated at more than $100,000.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in either fire, but both were deemed suspicious and investigated as arson.

Charging documents note that Cha was seen leaving his Checkerboard Pizza business that day and then repeatedly entering the apartment complex above it. Eventually, he walked away and flames were seen in the entryway.

Video from nearby businesses showed Cha went between the pizza shop and the doorway of the apartment just before he left and that’s where the fire started, a criminal complaint adds.

While Cha admitted he was present at the time he denied going into the entryway where the fire started, despite what the video showed.

Fire examiners determined that the fire started in the apartment portion of the building, specifically in the entry staircase, and was possibly ignited by poured gasoline, the complaint states.

No charges have been filed at this time in connection to the 52 Market and Trading fire, which remains under investigation.

Cha, a former St. Paul police officer, also has a prior assault conviction stemming from an assault outside his pizza shop in 2018 that led to the firing of five St. Paul police officers accused of failing to intervene.

He faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted of second-degree arson. Cha isn’t currently in custody and a next court date hasn’t yet been scheduled.