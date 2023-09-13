Eastlake Craft Brewery in Minneapolis to close after nearly 9 years

Eastlake Craft Brewery announced that it is closing its doors after nearly nine years in business. Its last day will be Sept. 23.

The brewery posted on Facebook that it just hasn’t been able to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. It stated that it is no longer able to afford the rent.

“We love this neighborhood – it’s our namesake,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “We love all of the vendors at the market that make this shared space so vibrant. Thank you to everyone that has ever stopped in to try us out. To our regulars, that make up the atmosphere as much as we do. To all of the staff, past and present, that have made Eastlake everything that it is. Thank you, and much love to all of you.”