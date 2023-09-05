Eastbound lanes of Highway 62 to close in Mendota Heights Tuesday

A section of Highway 62 in Mendota Heights between Highway 13 and Lexington Avenue will close Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closing will start at 9 a.m. and is planned to last 15 days while crews pave the lanes.

Drivers should follow the signed detour using Highway 5, I-494 and I-35E to bypass the closure.

Traffic heading north and south at the intersections with Highway 13 and Lexington Avenue will remain open except when crews are working there, according to MnDOT.

The westbound lanes of Highway 62 will remain open while this work is done.

MnDOT says the westbound lanes of Highway 62 will close for 15 days after crews are finished paving the eastbound lanes.

All work on this stretch of highway is expected to be finished by October 2023.

