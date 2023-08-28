Eastbound I-94 exit ramp to Highway 95 closed until mid-September

The exit ramp from Interstate 94 to Highway 95/St. Croix Trail in Lakeland closed Monday morning and won’t reopen until mid-September, state officials say.

According to an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, assuming weather doesn’t cause delays.

Detours can be found by using eastbound I-94, Manning Avenue, Hudson Road South and Highway 95/St. Croix Trail.

The ramp closed at 5 a.m. on Monday in order to allow crews to pave the eastbound lanes of I-94 through the area.

Weather and other unforeseen factors can impact the schedule of the project. MnDOT is reminding drivers to use caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

More information on the project can be found here.

For road condition updates across the state, click here.