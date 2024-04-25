East Grand Forks facility fined $350K for emitting particulate matter, chemicals into air

The American Crystal Sugar Company is facing a fine from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) for violating air quality conditions at its East Grand Forks location.

The MPCA says the company violated several air quality conditions by releasing hydrogen sulfide and particulate matter into the air at a level higher than its permit allows.

The American Crystal Sugar Company is now required to pay $350,000 and complete a list of corrective actions.

However, a new Minnesota statute enacted in 2023 means the Polk-Norman-Mahnomen Community Health Board will receive 40% of the $350,000 penalty. This is the first case from the MPCA that meets the statute’s criteria since it went into effect.

The violations, which happened between 2020 and 2022 at American Crystal Sugar Company’s sugar beet processing plant, include missing equipment inspections, not monitoring air quality in the area and failing to update the plan and maintenance records.

According to the MPCA, “a performance stack test failure in February 2022 for emissions of particulate matter by 110% of the permitted limit, small particulate matter by nearly 4%, and filterable particulate matter by 99% of the limit.”

For more information on the fine and the American Crystal Sugar Company, CLICK HERE.