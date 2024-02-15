East Bethel man dies after falling from ladder while trimming tree branches

Anoka County authorities say a 70-year-old is dead after he fell off a ladder earlier this week while trimming a tree in East Bethel.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were called to the 22400 block of Durant Street Northeast at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

When emergency workers arrived, they found the man, started to provide first aid measures and called Life Link III to move him to an area hospital. However, he died at the scene.

Authorities identified the man on Thursday morning as Paul Eugene Malaske of East Bethel.

No other details about Malaske’s death have been provided, and the sheriff’s office is investigating the fall.