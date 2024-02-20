Early Vote Center in Minneapolis extends hours ahead of presidential primary

The Early Vote Center in Minneapolis is extending its hours for Minnesotans hoping to cast a presidential primary election vote early, adding an extra 90 minutes on weekdays and new weekend hours for voters.

The center, located at 980 East Hennepin Avenue, is now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends from Feb. 20 through Feb. 29. On March 1, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., city officials say.

The last day to vote at the Early Vote Center is March 4 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is the day before the presidential primary election. Elections offices are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, but only for mail ballot drop-off, according to a spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis.

If you’re planning on voting by mail, you can apply for your ballot HERE. Completed ballots should be mailed no later than Tuesday, Feb. 27, officials say.

For more information on voting in Minneapolis, CLICK HERE.

The Early Vote Center has been open since Jan. 19.