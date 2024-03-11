Early-morning fire damages home in Phillips neighborhood

The cause of a fire that damaged part of a home in south Minneapolis early Monday is under investigation.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a two-and-a-half-story home on the 2100 block of Portland Avenue South at around 7:10 a.m.

When they arrived, crews found some light smoke, as well as a fire in the kitchen.

The fire didn’t extend into other parts of the home.

Fire officials say two people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation before they were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No one else was injured during the incident.