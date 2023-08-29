Eagan police investigating death of man previously reported as missing

A death investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead early Monday morning in Eagan.

According to Eagan police, officers were called to the 4400 block of Erin Drive at 1:21 a.m. for a report of an open door on an unoccupied vehicle.

Police then learned the vehicle had previously been driven by a 51-year-old man who had been reported missing after he didn’t return home.

After searching the area, police say the man’s body was found in a nearby pond around 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Currently, police say there doesn’t appear to be any risk to the community.

The man’s name hasn’t been released as of this publishing.