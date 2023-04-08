Eagan police arrest man after 12 hours, no injuries

Eagan standoff

A lengthy standoff between Eagan police and a guest at an Extended Stay in Eagan ended without incident early Saturday morning.

The Eagan Police Department say they were called at 3:30 p.m. on Friday to an Extended Stay at 3384 Norwest Court when a caller reported a man was threatening to shoot other guests.

Officers engaged in a standoff with the man for over 12 hours until he was eventually apprehended and taken into custody.

The Eagan Police Department said they were initially called to the Extended Stay for a mental health crisis.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.