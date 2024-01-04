Eagan nonprofit gets $18K grant

The nonprofit received an $18,000 boost to help families in need.

An Eagan nonprofit has been given an $18,000 grant to help families in need.

Kaitlyn’s Kloset received the grant from IFC National Marketing on Wednesday.

The organization helps provide both food and clothing to those in the community who need a little help.

The donation will go toward expanding services, the nonprofit says.

“This will allow us at Kaitlyn’s Kloset to stock the shelves with culturally specific food items, funding a new program that we are so glad to bring into 2024 called Food for All,” Kaitlyn Stock, the founder of Kaitlyn’s Kloset, said.

Stock was just 13 when she started the nonprofit in her parents’ basement.